Report: Could the Tennessee Titans trade back with Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have contacted the Tennessee Titans about a trade-back, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay. The Titans currently own the No. 11 overall selection. The Steelers are sitting at 17.

Per Todd McShay: "I've heard Pittsburgh has contacted multiple teams, including the Bears (No. 9) and Titans (No. 11), about trading up for an OT."



According to JJ trade chart:



Titans get 1.17 + 2.49

Steelers get 1.11



would be a slight overpay for PIT. — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) April 24, 2023

The Steelers would be targeting a left tackle like Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones, according to McShay’s report. Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski could represent alternative choices. The Titans may have a need at left tackle themselves. The possibility of trading back with Pittsburgh may depend on where left tackle lands on Ran Carthon’s list of needs to address.

Much of the discussion to date has included Tennessee trading up for a quarterback. This is one of the first credible reports that discusses a potential trade down. The Titans’ roster is littered with an abundance of needs. Carthon is unfortunately only equipped with six total selections. Carthon has a huge gap between 72nd and 147th overall (as a result of Jon Robinson’s Julio Jones trade). The Titans should consider trading down.

Trading down would take the Titans out of Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis territory. Talk connecting the Titans to a quarterback may be a smokescreen anyway. If the Titans trade down with the Steelers, one of the falling tackles may still be an option. A wide receiver like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Zay Flowers would also represent viable choices.