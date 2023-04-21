Tennessee Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Trading up for a QB

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than one week away. The Tennessee Titans currently own the No. 11 overall selection, but have consistently been tied to trading up for a quarterback. We used The Draft Network’s recently updated Mock Draft Machine to simulate what a seven-round Titans mock draft where general manager Ran Carthon trades up for a quarterback can look like.

Can the Titans address other holes?

Round 1 (No. 3): Anthony Richardson QB, Florida

Titans receive: No. 3 overall, 2024 fourth-rounder

Cardinals receive: No. 11 overall, 2024 first-rounder, 2025 first-rounder, 2025 fifth-rounder

The Titans part with a trio of first-round picks to move up and select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Titans hosted Richardson on a Top 30 visit. They also met with Richardson at Florida’s Pro Day. General manager Ran Carthon has shown consistent interest in Richardson.

Pairing Richardson with Derrick Henry in the backfield is a tempting thought. A dual-threat phenom, Richardson is the most athletic quarterback to enter the NFL draft since Lamar Jackson. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud went No. 1 and 2 overall in this scenario. I believe the Titans would be thrilled to land Richardson.

Round 2 (No. 42): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.

The Titans have shown a ton of interest in cornerbacks throughout the pre-draft process. They hosted Emmanuel Forbes on a private visit. They also hosted Cam Smith and Julius Brents, who had both already been drafted in this scenario. Head coach Mike Vrabel is a big fan of defenders that create turnovers. Forbes has 14 career interceptions and holds the record for all-time pick-sixes in the FBS. Forbes would quickly command a starting role at cornerback.

Round 3 (No. 73): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Jonathan Mingo reminds me a little of A.J. Brown at Ole Miss, and I promise I’m not helmet scouting. Mingo doesn’t quite separate from coverage as well as Brown does, but Mingo is an extremely physical route runner with a rocked-up, NFL-ready frame. Mingo is Treylon Burks-lite as a physical run-after-catch threat. Pairing Mingo with Burks would be somewhat reminiscent of Brown and Corey Davis.

Round 5 (No. 149): Braeden Daniels IOL, Utah

Braeden Daniels is a tackle-turned-guard that could compete for Tennessee’s vacant starting position at left guard. Daniels executed a ton of zone-based concepts at Utah, making him an easy fit for Tennessee’s scheme. The Titans had a formal interview with Daniels at the NFL Scouting Combine. Daniels later ran a 96th-percentile 4.99 40 yard dash, per MockDraftable. Daniels’ athletic comparisons include Ali Marpet, Joe Thuney, Joel Bitonio and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Sign me up!

Round 6 (No. 188): Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Josh Whyle was a productive player at Cincinnati. Whyle is an underrated athlete that utilizes outstanding body control and ball skills to be a playmaker in the passing game. Whyle is a quality route-runner that can win at every level of the field. Whyle has consistently developed as a blocker. He’d compliment Chig Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco.

Round 7 (No. 230): Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Carthon has added three linebackers in free agency, yet he continues to flash interest in options in the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller has met with Titans linebackers coach Bobby King. Miller would add competition and depth to a new-look room.