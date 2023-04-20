Titans host TE Tucker Kraft on Pre-Draft Visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft on a Top 30 visit, sources told Music City Miracles. Kraft is the first confirmed tight end to make a pre-draft visit to Nashville. The Titans possess obvious needs at the position.

Chigoziem Okonkwo is expected to take a significant step forward as a sophomore. The Titans also signed Trevon Wesco in free agency, but Wesco is more of an in-line blocker than pass-catching specialist. Okonkwo and Wesco are the lone tight ends on Tennessee’s current roster that are top-53 worthy. The Titans should draft a dual-threat tight end in the second or third round. Kraft fits the bill.

Kraft was excellent as a sophomore throughout the 2021 campaign. Kraft produced 65 receptions for 780 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was the focal point of South Dakota’s offense. Unfortunately, Kraft suffered an ankle injury during his junior season, which knocked him out for five contests in 2022. Kraft put forth plenty of great tape in 2021 and 2022 though.

Kraft was healthy enough to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kraft put forth some great results, having leaped a 86th-percentile 122-inch broad jump, per MockDraftable. Kraft’s 40 yard dash time of 4.69 seconds included a 84th percentile 1.59 10 yard split. Kraft’s natural strength was on display via 23 bench press reps (225 pounds). Kraft’s athletic comparisons include Todd Heap and Daniel Bellinger.

Kraft is an ideal complement to Okonkwo and Wesco because his skill-set fits somewhere in-between. Kraft is a dual-threat tight end that possesses the versatility necessary to be utilized as a blocker and pass-catcher. Drafting Kraft with the No. 71 overall selection would complete Tennessee’s tight end group.