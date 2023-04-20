3 prospects Titans can target at No. 41 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially one week away. The Tennessee Titans own the No. 11 overall selection. Much has been made about Tennessee’s potential interest in trading up for a quarterback like Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud. The Titans could also stick at 11 and pick a wide receiver like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or an offensive tackle like Broderick Jones or Paris Johnson Jr. The Titans have options.

The first round is understandably earning all of the attention, but I’m just as intrigued by what general manager Ran Carthon will do with the 41st overall pick. Tennessee’s roster requires Carthon to draft multiple immediate contributors, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. With that said, we’ve identified three prospects the Titans could target at 41.

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Carthon finally did something at receiver by signing Chris Moore on Wednesday evening. Moore is a depth signing at best that could compete for snaps in the slot alongside Kyle Philips. The Titans must still come away with at least one instant contributor at receiver. Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott would fit the bill.

The Titans took Scott out to dinner the night before the Bearcats’ Pro Day. Mike Vrabel, Tim Kelly, and high-ranking members of Tennessee’s scouting staff were present for that dinner. I believe Scott is going to be drafted earlier than the general public realizes. Scott possesses legit 4.3 speed and the Titans need an injection of speed in their lineup. Scott would complement Treylon Burks.

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Carthon inherited a roster with an underrated need at cornerback. Kristian Fulton is entering a contract year. Sean Murphy-Bunting signed a one-year deal. Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden can’t be relied on to stay healthy until they prove otherwise. Roger McCreary suffered through an up-and-down rookie campaign and may be best suited to play the nickel.

The Titans hosted Cam Smith on a Top 30 visit. Smith was once touted as a top-32 selection, but there’s a chance he’s available at 41 overall. Smith is a quick-twitched athletic cornerback prospect that’s awfully familiar with Tennessee’s press-man scheme. Smith has been battle tested in the SEC. Smith’s lower-body explosion was on display via a 96th-percentile 134-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The Titans have shown a lot of interest in O’Cyrus Torrence throughout the process. They had a formal interview with Torrence at the NFL Scouting Combine, and met with him a second time the night before Florida’s Pro Day. The Titans have a Nate Davis-sized hole at guard.

As things stand, two of Aaron Brewer, JaMarco Jones, Dillon Radunz and Corey Levin are scheduled to start on the interior next to Daniel Brunskill. Brewer may be Ben Jones’ replacement at center, but the other three aren’t suited to start on an improved offensive line. Torrence carries plug-and-play potential at left guard. He was dominant for the Gators throughout 2022.