Tennessee Titans sign WR Chris Moore

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent wide receiver Chris Moore, the team confirmed on Wednesday. Moore had previously visited the Titans last week. Moore marks the first receiver signed by new general manager Ran Carthon.

Chris Moore, who played previously with the Houston Texans and Ravens.



The Titans know Moore well. Moore recorded a career-high 48 receptions for 548 receiving yards while playing with the Houston Texans in 2022. Moore is predominantly a slot receiver that adds competition to the position alongside Kyle Philips.

Philips struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2022 campaign. Moore adds a veteran presence to the position. Philips will have to battle for a starting job throughout training camp.

Moore isn’t the solution to Tennessee’s issues at the wideout position. Moore joins a lackluster group that also includes Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath. The Titans arguably have the worst receiver room across the entire league.

Carthon must still draft immediate contributor(s) at receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft. Burks is a starting X-type, but the Titans must add another high-level opposite Burks. The Titans need more than Chris Moore this offseason.