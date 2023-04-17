Tennessee Titans sign LB Ben Niemann

The Tennessee Titans signed free-agent linebacker Ben Niemann on Monday, the team confirmed via social media. Niemann represents the third inside linebacker general manager Ran Carthon has signed since free agency began. Niemann joins a new-look position group that also added Azeez Al-Shaair and Luke Gifford.

Niemann experienced a career-best campaign with the Arizona Cardinals last season. Niemann recorded a personal-high 70 tackles in 17 appearances and nine regular-season starts. Niemann is underrated from a coverage aspect. He played 249 snaps in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. PFF awarded Niemann with a stellar grade in coverage of 70.2. Opposing quarterbacks “enjoyed” a passer rating of 88.2 when targeting Niemann in coverage.

Niemann previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Niemann won Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs in 2019. Niemann played collegiately for the Iowa Hawkeyes, appearing in 62 games, with 12 starts. Niemann originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

It’s worth noting the Titans did lose a trio of linebackers to free agency. Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and David Long Jr. are no longer with the team. Niemann will compete for playing time alongside Al-Shaair, Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens. Gifford was more a special teams signing. Sophomore linebacker Chance Champbell is a wild-card and unknown commodity.