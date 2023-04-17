 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits

It looks like Bryce Young is headed to the Carolina Panthers as the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Morris
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Network is reporting that Bryce Young has canceled the rest of his pre-draft visits. He has already met with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders. This has fueled speculation that Young is now a lock to be the first overall pick by the Panthers. That would be a good decision for them. He’s the best quarterback in this draft.

Things could get wild after the first pick. The Texans hold the second overall pick. Will they pick CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or Will Anderson? If they don’t take a quarterback, the Arizona Cardinals will be in a really good spot to field offers from teams trying to trade up. The Tennessee Titans would certainly be one of the teams that would at least be kicking the tires.

There are also rumors out there today that teams don’t think as highly of Stroud as most people think. More on that later.

