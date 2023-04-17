Tennessee Titans host WR Zay Flowers via Top 30 Visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on a private Top 30 visit, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Flowers’ visit will occur on Monday (4/17) evening. The Titans should be looking to draft a receiver with the No. 11 or 41 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers will take his final pre-draft visit tonight to the #Titans, who hold the No. 11 overall pick, his agent @Eric_Dounn of @LAASportsEnt tells me.



Flowers will be in Kansas City for next week’s NFL Draft and could be the first receiver off the board. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Flowers is scheduled to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in person next week in Kansas City. It largely insinuates Flowers’ representation expects him to be drafted with the opening 32 selections. The 11th overall selection may be a tad early for the Titans to draft Flowers, but perhaps he’s a Titans target in trade-back scenarios.

Flowers remains in contention to be the first receiver drafted. He’s battling for those bragging rights with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both Flowers and Smith-Njigba have separated themselves from Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison throughout the pre-draft process.

Flowers lack desirable size at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, but he’s a dynamic route runner with intriguing inside-outside versatility. Flowers has garnered comparisons to prime Antonio Brown. Flowers ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds (82nd percentile) and leaped a 127-inch (84th percentile) broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Flowers was the focal point of Boston College’s offense throughout 2022. Flowers recorded 78 receptions for a career-high 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. Flowers recorded eye-popping numbers despite receiving lackluster quarterback play.

Flowers’ shiftiness would complement the physicality of Titans No. 1 receiver Treylon Burks. Flowers could start opposite Burks with Kyle Philips commanding the slot.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson also completed his visit with the Titans on Monday.