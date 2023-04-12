Titans hosting DL Keion White and CB Cam Smith on Top 30 Visits

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Georgia Tech defensive linemen Keion White and South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith on Top 30 visits on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Music City Miracles was first to report White’s visit. Ian Rapoport reported Smith’s visit.

White has been a pre-draft crush of mine since December. A devastating defensive linemen with intriguing inside-outside versatility, White is extremely explosive for a 280-pound defender. White is an athletically-gifted prospect that benched 30 reps and leaped a 34-inch vertical.

White was outstanding for the Yellow Jackets in 2022. White recorded 54 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and a career-high 7.5 sacks. White continued attaching a jetpack to his pre-draft stock with an eye-popping performance at this year’s Senior Bowl.

White could be a target for the Titans with the No. 41 overall selection. He’d be joining an excellent defensive line that already features Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Harold Landry. White’s power-first skill-set and versatility reminds me a little of Autry. He’d be a terrific long-term replacement for Autry.

Keion White is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 1585 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/cfMcmScZQg #RAS pic.twitter.com/Kp1guCxDf3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2023

The Titans have a need at boundary cornerback, hence Smith’s visit. Kristian Fulton is entering a contract year. Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden are unknown commodities. Sean Murphy-Bunting is on a one-year contract. Roger McCreary is a better fit to play the nickel moving forward. The Titans also hosted cornerback Julius Brents on a recent visit.

Smith could be another early second-round target. Smith routinely matched up with top competition at South Carolina and conceded very little in coverage. Smith is a twitchy athlete with standout speed, oily hip and quick feet that lead to sticky reps in man coverage. The Titans are a man-coverage secondary and Smith would fit their philosophies.