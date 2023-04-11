Mel Kiper 2023 NFL two round mock draft

Mel Kiper has put out his latest 2023 NFL mock draft today. He has four quarterbacks going in the first four picks. He has the Tennessee Titans trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to draft Anthony Richardson. Look, Richardson is not the guy I want in this class, but if the Titans believe that he can be a franchise guy they should make the move.

There was a change from the typical first pick here. Most people believe the Carolina Panthers are going to take C.J. Stroud. Kiper has them taking Bryce Young in this mock and Stroud going second to the Houston Texans. I would prefer one of those guys fall to the third pick, but I think that is just a dream at this point.

Here is what Kiper had to say about the Richardson pick:

Tennessee would have to give up a lot in this trade — the closest recent comp is the Miami-San Francisco swap in 2021. The 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick in that draft for the No. 12 selection, future first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts and a third-rounder in 2022. In this mock scenario, Tennessee would send Arizona picks Nos. 11 and 41 in this draft, plus a 2024 first-round selection and likely either a 2025 first- or second-rounder as well. And don’t forget new Titans general manager Ran Carthon joined the organization from San Francisco.

That is a lot to give up, but if Richardson is a star it will feel like nothing.