 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TCU WR Quentin Johnston visiting Tennessee Titans

Could the Titans fill their need at receiver with Quentin Johnston?

By Justin Melo
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans hosted TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston on a private “Top 30” visit, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Johnston entered the pre-draft process as the consensus No. 1 receiver. He could be a target for the Titans.

Johnston has been surpassed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the first receiver expected to be drafted. Johnston hasn’t enjoyed a fruitful pre-draft process. His draft-day stock remains a question. Johnston could realistically be a first or second round pick.

Johnston measured in smaller than expected. Johnston was also hopeful to run a 4.3, but didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine, and then proceeded to run a 4.50 at TCU’s Pro Day. Johnston’s results led to a Relative Athletic Score of 8.65.

The Titans have a massive need at receiver. New general manager Ran Carthon released Robert Woods, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season. Woods was a massive disappointment, but the Titans surprisingly haven’t replaced him via free agency.

Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are expected to take steps forward as sophomores, but remain unknown commodities. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was re-signed to a one-year contract, but isn’t exactly a needle mover. The Titans arguably have the worst receiver room in the NFL.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...