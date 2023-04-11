TCU WR Quentin Johnston visiting Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston on a private “Top 30” visit, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Johnston entered the pre-draft process as the consensus No. 1 receiver. He could be a target for the Titans.

More visits:

-- #LSU DE BJ Ojulari is in NY for a Top 30 visit with the #Jets tomorrow. He's got the #Bucs, #Panthers, and #Texans after that.

-- #TCU WR Quentin Johnston is on a visit with the #Titans now, then he has the #AZCardinals tomorrow, #Vikings and then #Falcons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Johnston has been surpassed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the first receiver expected to be drafted. Johnston hasn’t enjoyed a fruitful pre-draft process. His draft-day stock remains a question. Johnston could realistically be a first or second round pick.

Johnston measured in smaller than expected. Johnston was also hopeful to run a 4.3, but didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine, and then proceeded to run a 4.50 at TCU’s Pro Day. Johnston’s results led to a Relative Athletic Score of 8.65.

Quentin Johnston is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 3026 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/u1aDqctiFR pic.twitter.com/1TUhDSWzHt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

The Titans have a massive need at receiver. New general manager Ran Carthon released Robert Woods, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season. Woods was a massive disappointment, but the Titans surprisingly haven’t replaced him via free agency.

Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are expected to take steps forward as sophomores, but remain unknown commodities. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was re-signed to a one-year contract, but isn’t exactly a needle mover. The Titans arguably have the worst receiver room in the NFL.