Kansas State CB Julius Brents visiting Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents on a private “Top 30” visit later this week, according to a report from Mike Garafolo. Brents has enjoyed an outstanding pre-draft process and is flirting with first-round territory. Brents could be a target for the Titans at No. 41 overall.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents has a dozen pre-draft visits, including the #Steelers, #Colts, #Ravens, #Panthers and #Titans. Projected by many as a Day 2 pick. Good combination of size and athletic ability. https://t.co/4Hw2ohvRmT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023

Brents has been a steady pre-draft riser since this year’s Senior Bowl. Brents’ size and length immediately jump off the screen when combing through his tape. A physically gifted 6-foot-3, 198 pound cornerback, Brents understands how to utilize his natural abilities to his advantage.

Brents possesses 34-inch arms (98th percentile) that allow him to compete for the football at the catch point. Brents carried that momentum over with him to the NFL Scouting Combine. Brents’ explosion was on display via a 41.5-inch vertical jump (96th percentile) and 11-foot-6 broad jump (99th percentile). Brents’ 6.63 3-cone (93rd percentile) showcased elite change-of-direction ability.

Brents’ results in Indianapolis led to a Relative Athletic Score of 9.99, placing him in truly elite territory. Brents’ MockDraftable athletic comparisons includes success stories like Jalen Ramsey, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. Brents is a rare athlete for the position.

Julius Brents is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 2184 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/eK1hnQ9hKt pic.twitter.com/cF1gR6SKyX — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 9, 2023

The Titans have an underrated need at cornerback. Kristian Fulton is entering a fate-deciding contract year in 2023. The Titans could look to move on from Fulton based on his recurring soft-tissue injury concerns. New general manager Ran Carthon signed Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year bridge contract in free agency, which doesn’t guarantee his return in 2024.

Roger McCreary is entering a big sophomore campaign. Caleb Farley is firmly in do-or-die territory and is a candidate to be a surprise release at training camp. Elijah Molden spent 95% of his sophomore season on the sidelines with injury and remains an unknown commodity at this point. The Titans have a big need at cornerback.