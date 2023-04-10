 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas State CB Julius Brents visiting Tennessee Titans

Cornerback is an underrated need for the Titans, who are hosting one of the draft’s top cornerback prospects

By Justin Melo
/ new
Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents on a private “Top 30” visit later this week, according to a report from Mike Garafolo. Brents has enjoyed an outstanding pre-draft process and is flirting with first-round territory. Brents could be a target for the Titans at No. 41 overall.

Brents has been a steady pre-draft riser since this year’s Senior Bowl. Brents’ size and length immediately jump off the screen when combing through his tape. A physically gifted 6-foot-3, 198 pound cornerback, Brents understands how to utilize his natural abilities to his advantage.

Brents possesses 34-inch arms (98th percentile) that allow him to compete for the football at the catch point. Brents carried that momentum over with him to the NFL Scouting Combine. Brents’ explosion was on display via a 41.5-inch vertical jump (96th percentile) and 11-foot-6 broad jump (99th percentile). Brents’ 6.63 3-cone (93rd percentile) showcased elite change-of-direction ability.

Brents’ results in Indianapolis led to a Relative Athletic Score of 9.99, placing him in truly elite territory. Brents’ MockDraftable athletic comparisons includes success stories like Jalen Ramsey, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. Brents is a rare athlete for the position.

The Titans have an underrated need at cornerback. Kristian Fulton is entering a fate-deciding contract year in 2023. The Titans could look to move on from Fulton based on his recurring soft-tissue injury concerns. New general manager Ran Carthon signed Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year bridge contract in free agency, which doesn’t guarantee his return in 2024.

Roger McCreary is entering a big sophomore campaign. Caleb Farley is firmly in do-or-die territory and is a candidate to be a surprise release at training camp. Elijah Molden spent 95% of his sophomore season on the sidelines with injury and remains an unknown commodity at this point. The Titans have a big need at cornerback.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...