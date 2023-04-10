Kentucky QB Will Levis visiting Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis on a private “Top 30” visit today (Monday, April 10th), according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The Titans are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for a one-time visit to their facility. The Titans previously spent private time with Levis before Kentucky’s Pro Day. Levis is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans are equipped with the No. 11 overall selection. Rumors have run rampant regarding the Titans trading up to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals. A quarterback like Levis or Anthony Richardson, who the Titans already hosted, could be a target.

Levis experienced a rollercoaster of a campaign in 2022. Levis completed 65.4% of his passing attempts en route to throwing 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Levis lacked NFL-level talent around him at wide receiver, and across the offensive line.

Levis is a big-armed, strong quarterback with dual-threat abilities. He’s garnered comparisons ranging from Josh Allen to Daniel Jones. Levis’ general decision-making and accuracy was a wart throughout the 2022 campaign. Levis is the most divisive quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans most recently hosted Hendon Hooker on a similar visit.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is entering a fate-deciding season in 2023. Tannehill isn’t expected back with the Titans in 2024, and has been the subject of offseason trade/release rumors. Sophomore quarterback Malik Willis is also on the roster.