Darnell Wright moves ahead of Paris Johnson Jr. on Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2023 NFL Draft top 50

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has released another 2023 NFL Draft top 50 and there were some notable moves. The first is that Bryce Young has claimed his rightful place at the top of the rankings. He’s the best quarterback in this draft. Jalen Carter was the number one player on the last rankings, but off the field concerns have moved him down on this one.

As for the other quarterbacks on the list, CJ Stroud moved up one spot to number seven, Anthony Richardson moved up four spots to number ten, and Will Levis moved down three spots to number 12. That is still too high on Richardson and Levis.

The Tennessee Titans might try to trade up to the number one pick, but if they don’t they will likely be in the market for an offensive tackle at the 11th pick. Jeremiah moved Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee up to 17th on this list. That is one spot ahead of Paris Johnson, Jr - who has become the most popular player mocked to the Titans.

Here are Jeremiah’s comments on Wright:

Wright is a massive right tackle prospect. He lacks ideal foot quickness in pass protection, but does a nice job of staying square and staying patient. Defenders get into his chest, but he’s able to absorb and stop their charge because he has so much mass and power. He is late with his punch, but once he latches on, the play is over. He more than held his own against Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. In the run game, he leans on his opponent and creates movement despite playing too high. He has success at the second level when he can stay on one track. He struggles to redirect in space, though. Overall, Wright isn’t a special athlete, but his blend of size and power gives him a chance to be a stable starting right tackle at the next level.

It is interesting to note there that Jeremiah projects Wright as a right tackle. I can’t see the Titans spending pick 11 on a right tackle.