Todd McShay 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL mock drafts are becoming too predictable, but this pick just makes so much sense if the draft plays out like Todd McShay’s most recent mock. He, like most people you see these days, has the Chicago Bears trading down. This time it is with the Indianapolis Colts. They selected Bryce Young. The Houston Texans took CJ Stroud with the second pick. I really don’t love that.
For the Tennessee Titans, you already know, McShay picked Paris Johnson, Jr. Again, this is a perfect pick for the Titans with all of the current variables. We will see if those variables change at all in NFL free agency and on draft night.
Here are McShay’s comments on the pick:
I had Johnson to Tennessee in February, too. Then Mel projected the same move two weeks ago . It just makes sense. Johnson is an easy mover with 26 starts across two positions, sliding over to left tackle from right guard in 2022. The Titans released TaylorLewan, which clears the way for Johnson to come join former Ohio State teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere on the line. He has 6-6, 313-pound size and jarring power in his hands. After allowing 49 sacks (tied for fifth-most) last season, Tennessee should focus on building out from the offensive line and trying to get an offense that was underwhelming in 2022 back on track.
