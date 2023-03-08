Should the Tennessee Titans re-sign TE Geoff Swaim?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 15th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. New general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have already begun collaborating on their vision for the 2023 Titans. Carthon and Vrabel will collaborate on various sizable decisions.

The Titans currently possess 25 free agents (20 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Free agency is less than two weeks away. We’ve been taking an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing tight end Geoff Swaim.

Name: Geoff Swaim

Position: Tight End

Current Age: 29

Why the Titans should re-sign Swaim: Swaim has been a model of consistency since joining the Titans in 2020. Vrabel holds a special appreciation for Swaim’s toughness. The Titans may opt against re-signing fellow free-agent tight end Austin Hooper. If so, Tennessee’s tight end room will need to pair Chigoziem Okonkwo with a veteran that can continue showing him the ropes. Swaim, who’s inherently familiar with Tennessee’s offensive scheme, is the perfect candidate to mentor Okonkwo.

Swaim often does the dirty work in Tennessee’s offense as their main blocking tight end. It’s a crucial role on an offense that still features Derrick Henry with a run-heavy approach. As a pass-catcher, Swaim has converted 52 receptions into five touchdowns across three consistent seasons.

Why the Titans should let Swaim walk: Swaim’s advancing age must be taken into consideration. Swaim, who will turn 30 during the 2023 campaign, has taken a beating in the trenches. Swaim’s passing-game work was scaled back in 2022 as he recorded 12 receptions for 58 receiving yards and one touchdown. Swaim lacks the explosiveness to create mismatches as a passing-down weapon.

Projected Contract: Spotrac doesn’t have a projection for Swaim’s next contract. It’s safe to assume Swaim could be available for approximately $3 million after signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million last season. It feels like a fair projection considering Swaim’s 2022 outputs.

Final verdict: The Titans should re-sign Swaim if his physical conditioning remains in-line with his previous efforts. Alternative options include re-signing Hooper, or splurging on a veteran like Hayden Hurst or Foster Moreau. Alternatively, Irv Smith Jr. may be an intriguing reclamation project.

Prediction: The Titans move on from Swaim and go slightly younger at the position.

