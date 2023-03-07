2023 NFL mock draft: Dane Brugler goes with popular pick for Titans

Dane Brugler of The Athletic is one of the best draft analysts out there. He put out his first post-combine 2023 NFL mock draft this morning. The pick here for the Tennessee Titans was Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State. This has been the most popular pick for the Titans over the last few weeks. It really does make the most sense for how this particular draft played out.

The top of this draft was interesting. The Indianapolis Colts traded up to the first overall pick and selected CJ Stroud. The Houston Texans were then able to stick and pick at #2 and select Bryce Young. I don’t love the Texans getting the best quarterback in this draft without giving up any draft capital.

As for the other quarterbacks, Brugler has the Carolina Panthers trading up to get Anthony Richardson and the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Will Levis.

Here are Brugler’s comments on the Titans pick: