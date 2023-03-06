Calvin Ridley reinstated to the NFL

Field Yates was the first to report that the NFL has reinstated Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. He was suspended by the league indefinitely last year for gambling on NFL games. He applied for reinstatement as soon as he was eligible and it was granted today.

The Jaguars are going to have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball next year. They are reportedly bringing TE Evan Engram back on the franchise tag. Christian Kirk had a nice first year with the team. Travis Etienne also played really well in 2022.

The Tennessee Titans are going to need to add more firepower to compete in the new-look AFC South - which after the NFL draft might include two first-round quarterbacks.

Ridley was a first round pick by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018. He had a huge year in 2020 when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns.