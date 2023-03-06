Bud Dupree released by Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are releasing outside linebacker Bud Dupree, according to multiple reports. Dupree represents the fifth notable cut of the offseason after new general manager Ran Carthon previously released Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock. Carthon continues creating 2023 cap space.

The #Titans are expected to release pass-rusher Bud Dupree, sources say, the former big-ticket FA signing who was due $17M this season. More player turnover to reallocate resources, as another veteran pass-rusher hits the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Dupree was signed to a sizable five-year, $82.5 million contract by ex-general manager Jon Robinson ahead of the 2021 campaign to bolster Tennessee’s pass rush. Dupree’s tenure with the Titans was ultimately plagued by injury and inconsistent play. Dupree appeared in just 22 of a possible 36 contests while recording a disappointing 7.0 sacks combined across two campaigns.

Releasing Dupree immediately creates $9.350 million in financial flexibility while creating a dead cap charge of $10.8 million, per Spotrac. Designating Dupree as a Post-June-1 release would create additional savings (approximately $15.7 million) while spreading Dupree’s dead cap charge of $10.50 million across 2023 and 2024. An official designation hasn’t been announced/reported, but the Titans will likely take the immediate savings.

Releasing Dupree should put the Titans near $20 million in cap space. It’s a modest but manageable figure for Carthon to work with. The Titans could attempt to re-sign David Long Jr. or Nate Davis with Dupree’s savings.