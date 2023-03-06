Report: Could the Tennessee Titans trade up to draft a quarterback?

The Tennessee Titans have inquired about trading up in the 2023 NFL Draft to go get a quarterback, according to Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers of Pro Football Focus’ NFL Stock Exchange Podcast. The Titans currently own the No. 11 overall selection. If Tennessee is interested in drafting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, they likely have to move into the top six.

"We've heard that Tennessee is also one of these teams that's been...I don't wanna say aggressive...but making the most out of their phone lines; calling the teams at the top, seeing if they can go up and get a quarterback."



This report arrives on the heels of ESPN’s Turron Davenport claiming the Titans have Ohio State’s Stroud ranked as their top quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has excellent connections to the program as a former Buckeyes player and coach. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Titans were high on Stroud. Stroud also just put forth a historically impressive throwing session at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

This offseason is going to be wild. Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons rumors continue to swirl. Ryan Tannehill’s future also hangs in the balance. The Titans just released Bud Dupree. Ran Carthon isn’t done overhauling the 2023 iteration of the Titans.