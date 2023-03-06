Derrick Henry trade rumors: Titans running back was “shopped” at the NFL combine

So Rhett Bryan, who works for Titans Radio, brought up the idea that the Tennessee Titans could look to trade Derrick Henry on the radio a couple of weeks ago. That is really the only place the idea of trading the best running back in the league had been mentioned - until today. Mike Silver, in a column that is largely about Aaron Rodgers rumors, mentioned the fact that Ran Carthon was shopping Derrick Henry at the NFL combine:

According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days.

I’ve said it before, I’m not emotionally ready for this. I get it from Ran Carthon’s perspective, but man, it would be tough to stomach seeing Henry in a different uniform. He has been the heart and soul of this team for the last few years.

This idea raises the question, what could the Titans get for King Henry? It is tough to see a huge return here. We love him, but other NFL franchises are going to see a 29-year-old running back who missed most of the 2021 season with an injury, had a down 2022 season, and is due over $11 million in 2023. I’m not sure I can take seeing them trade him for a day three pick.