Mike Garafalo is reporting that Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are close to an agreement on a contract. Carr has been a free agent since the Las Vegas Raiders released him in February. The quarterback market can’t really get moving until Carr has signed.

The New York Jets, who are really a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender, will now have to move on to another option. They would probably prefer Aaron Rodgers, but it seems like he is likely to stay in Green Bay at this point.

Could the Jets turn their attention to Ryan Tannehill? There have been reports that he is expected to be with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 but that could change if the Jets are willing to make the Titans an attractive offer.

Carr signing with the Saints could ultimately mean nothing to the Titans, but it is something to keep an eye on as we move through the next week and a half.