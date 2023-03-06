Titans NFL combine news and rumors podcast

On today’s MCM radio (listen here), I talked about the flurry of reports from over the weekend around the Tennessee Titans. The first was the report from Turron Davenport that it seems to be trending toward Ryan Tannehill and Bud Dupree remaining with the Titans.

The second report from Davenport was that the Titans prefer CJ Stroud in this draft class. This isn’t the first time this has been reported and comes with no ties considering Mike Vrabel’s connections to the coaching staff at Ohio State. Will the Titans be aggressive and try to make a move to get Stroud? Time will tell.

Finally, Jeffery Simmons deleted his Twitter and unfollowed the Titans on Instagram over the weekend. That’s just standard stuff in today’s negotiations. Dan Graziano reported this morning that the Titans and Simmons are negotiating a long-term contract. I remain confident that it gets done before training camp.

All of that, and more on today’s MCM Radio:

