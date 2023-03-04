Report: Ryan Tannehill and Bud Dupree likely to remain with Titans

Turron Davenport was on the radio this week and he mentioned that he is hearing that both Ryan Tannehill and Bud Dupree will be back with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season. I am not surprised on Tannehill. Ran Carthon and Mike Vrabel are not going to want to be in a situation where they are tanking the season. Tannehill gives them the chance to be competitive if they can get better around him.

I am a little surprised on Dupree. He is due to be paid a ton of money and has not able to stay on the field. He also hasn’t been productive when he is on the field. I said on Twitter last year that one of my favorite things to do was watch him run behind the quarterback on every single play. He will no doubt be helped by the return of Harold Landry this season.

The Titans still need to find some ways to create cap space for 2023. If both of these guys are staying they are going to have to get creative.

You watch/listen to TD’s comments here: