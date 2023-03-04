2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Saturday morning news and notes

The much anticipated Bryce Young measurements were taken his morning. Young weighed in at 204 and measured 5 foot 10 and 1/8”. His hands are 9 3/4”. Those numbers are almost the exact same as Kyler Murray when he was at the combine - although Young’s hands are slightly larger. Murray has been ok though the start of his NFL career and Young is a better prospect than Murray was. Young will most likely be the first overall pick.

DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan took aim at breaking the 40-yard dash record at the combine but came up just short running a 4.26. John Ross still holds the record at 4.22. The Tennessee Titans probably aren’t taking a corner with either of their first two picks in this draft, but corner is a sneaky need for this team.

Will Leavis really talked up his arm in his media session. There is no doubt he has a great arm. That doesn’t always translate to success as a quarterback. I just don’t see it with Levis. I’m sure some team will fall in love with the raw skills - Levis mentioned he just needs one team to love him - I just hope it isn’t the Titans.

The tight ends were also at the podium yesterday. This is an intriguing group. I’m interested to see them on the field doing workouts. There is a good chance that we see multiple guys go in the first round, but if anyone tries to tell you the Titans will be one of the teams taking a TE in the first round, make sure you laugh directly in his/her face.