Jeffery Simmons’s agent posts a video on Twitter

The Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons are (hopefully) in negotiations on a new contract. I know we are all a little bit apprehensive about the situation after what happened with A.J. Brown last year, but there is no doubt in my mind the Titans and Simmons will get a deal done before training camp. Ran Carthon and Mike Vrabel know the importance of Simmons to what they want to do on defense.

There hasn’t been much news lately, but Simmons’s agent tweeted out this video earlier:

That can be taken a number of ways, but it is most likely just an agent trying to get some support for his client on social media. There’s nothing wrong with that.

I’m not suggesting it go this way, but the Titans don’t have to do a new deal with Simmons for the next three years. They have his fifth year option, which he is playing on this year, plus they could use the franchise tag on him twice. Simmons would either have to show up and play or face heavy fines.

Justin Melo checked into the situation and has heard that “negotiations are still ongoing:”

Because there seems to be some confusion on the timeline, the #Titans and Jeffery Simmons have NOT yet agreed on an extension, per league source. Negotiations remain ongoing. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 31, 2023

It won’t get to that. Simmons and the Titans will have a new deal when training camp opens this summer.