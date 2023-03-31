Titans sign C/G Corey Levin and TE Trevon Wesco

The Tennessee Titans have re-signed interior offensive linemen Corey Levin, the team confirmed via social media. Levin is signing a one-year deal worth the league veteran minimum, sources confirmed to Music City Miracles. The Titans also signed free-agent tight end Trevon Wesco.

Levin started the final three games of the 2022 campaign after Ben Jones went on season-ending IR with his second concussion of the season. Levin performed admirably, earning a pass-blocking grade of 81.6 from Pro Football Focus. Levin played 230 total snaps at center (and 18 at right guard), scoring an overall PFF grade of 68.3.

Levin could compete for the starting job at center now that Jones has been released. Levin’s main competitor would probably be Aaron Brewer. Levin could also compete for a starting gig at guard, where Daniel Brunskill and JaMarco Jones are expected to be in the mix. Tennessee’s offensive line will become a clearer picture at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wesco is a blocking tight end through and through. Wesco recorded just two receptions for the Chicago Bears last season. Wesco totaled 145 pass-and-blocking (126 run, 19 pass) snaps for the Bears last season, per PFF. Wesco’s addition likely means the Titans won’t be re-signing Geoff Swaim.