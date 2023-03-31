Tennessee Titans meet “extensively” with Maryland WR Jacob Copeland

The Tennessee Titans have a massive need at the wide receiver position. Head coach Mike Vrabel has discussed a need to inject speed into his offense. The Titans spent an “extensive” amount of time with Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copleland following his Pro Day, according to a report from Pro Football Network and veteran insider Tony Pauline.

Receiver Jacob Copeland also sat on his Combine numbers and did position drills. Copeland, who was timed as fast as 4.37 seconds during the 40 in Indianapolis, met extensively with the Titans, a franchise that needs a speed receiver.

Copeland was outstanding at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.42 in the 40, but was timed as fast as the aforementioned 4.37. Copeland’s 10-yard split was an elite 1.51. The Pensacola, Florida native also leaped a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump.

Copeland’s combine results led to an excellent Relative Athletic Score of 8.18. Copeland’s MockDraftable athletic comparisons include success stories like Diontae Johnson and Kenny Stills. It also includes former Titans legend Darius Reynaud!

Copeland will have to answer questions about his modest collegiate production. Copeland never recorded more than 41 receptions and 642 receiving yards in a single campaign. In 2022, Copeland disappointed by posting 26 receptions in 12 regular-season appearances.

The Titans also had special teams coaches on hand to watch Maryland kicker Chad Ryland, according to Pauline. The Titans have a need at kicker after releasing Randy Bullock. Ryland converted 19-of-23 field goal attemps throughout 2022, which accounts to a 82.6-percentage. Ryland was extremely reliable from short distances, going a perfect 9-for-9 from under 40 yards.