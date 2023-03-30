Tennessee Titans should have 2023 NFL Draft interest in WR’s Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker

The Tennessee Titans need to add some wide receiver talent via the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether it’s at No. 11 or 41 overall, new general manager Ran Carthon must draft an instant contributor. Two prospects I’ve recently identified that could be of service are Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has discussed a need to inject speed into Tennessee’s offense. Scott possesses game-changing speed in bunches. Scott ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.32 seconds at Cincinnati’s Pro Day. Scott was also a big-time performer at the NFL Scouting Combine, having leaped a 39.5-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-1 broad jump.

Vrabel, Tim Kelly and several of Tennessee’s scouting staff members took Scott out to dinner last Wednesday (3/22) before the Pro Day, Scott confirmed via The Draft Network. The Titans have also scheduled a virtual meeting with Scott that will be conducted by wide receivers coach Rob Moore. Tennessee’s interest in Scott is taking shape. He could be a target with the 41st overall selection. Scott posted career-highs in receptions (54), receiving yards (899) and touchdowns (9) in 2022.

If you miss out on Jalin Hyatt in the first round, Cincy WR Tyler Scott is the man you want on Day 2



Ran a 4.29 40 with a 40.5" vert and 11' broad last spring according to @BruceFeldmanCFB and it shows on tape pic.twitter.com/f2nSuKMy8r — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 26, 2023

Tucker offers something similar, although he may be a candidate to play the slot position at the next level. The Titans could use competition and insurance for Kyle Philips. Like Scott, Tucker is another athletic specimen. Tucker’s explosion was on display in Indianapolis via a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump. Tucker’s 10-yard split was timed at an elite 1.48 (94th percentile). Tucker then ran the 40 yard dash in the 4.3’s at Cincinnati’s Pro Day.

Tucker was a big-play creator for the Bearcats throughout 2022. Tucker recorded career-highs in receptions (52) and receiving yards (672). His vertical speed opens up additional opportunities in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

NFL teams needing slot help are targeting @GoBEARCATS Tre Tucker as mid-rounder they can “hit” on.



One scout texted us saying he got Tucker at 4.33 & 4.36 at yesterday’s pro-day.



Also put up 16 reps at 182 pounds, making him one of strongest lb-for-lb prospects in ‘23 draft. pic.twitter.com/1qUK5pBUIE — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2023

The Titans desperately require upgrades at receiver opposite Treylon Burks. Vrabel has always possessed an excellent relationship with the Bearcats program. Both Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker should be targets.