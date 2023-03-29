Tennessee Titans to meet with Florida QB Anthony Richardson & IOL O’Cyrus Torrence

The Tennessee Titans will meet with Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence for a second time, according to multiple reports. The Titans will meet with Richardson after Florida’s Pro Day on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz. Music City Miracles has learned that members of Tennessee’s brass had a private meeting with Torrence on Wednesday.

Sources: After tomorrow's Pro Day in Gainesville, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has upcoming visits with the following teams:#Panthers#Colts#Titans#Falcons#Ravens#Raiders



The 20-year old is projected to be a top-10 pick. @theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 30, 2023

Richardson enjoyed a historic performance at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Richardson set all-time records in the vertical (40.5-inch) and broad (10-foot-9-inch) broad jumps. Richardson measured in at a massive 6-foot-4, 244 pounds with 10.25-inch hands in Indianapolis. Richardson also ran the 40 yard dash in 4.43 seconds with a 1.53 10-yard split.

The Titans would likely have to execute a trade-up in order to draft Richardson.

A first-year starter in 2022, Richardson completed 53.8% of his passing attempts. Richardson threw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. A dual-threat weapon, Richardson added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to his offensive totals.

The Titans previously had a formal interview at the combine with Torrence. Tennessee has a gaping hole at one of the starting guard positions at minimum. Daniel Brunskill is expected to start at right guard with Aaron Brewer replacing Ben Jones at center.

Torrence transferred to Florida from Louisiana-Lafayette and proved he could handle a stark step-up in competition. Torrence scored an elite overall grade of 88.0 from Pro Football Focus for his 2022 efforts. Torrence was also dominant throughout one-v-one practice rep drills at this year’s Senior Bowl. Torrence then measured in at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine after previously being listed over 350 at Florida. Torrence could be a target at No. 41 overall.