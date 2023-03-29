NFL mock draft 2023: Seven rounds for the Titans

The Tennesee Titans have done a decent job of fixing their offensive line in free agency, but there is still work to be done. That’s why you shouldn’t rule out the Titans taking an offensive tackle with the #11 pick in the draft. That is exactly what they did in the latest seven-round (!) 2023 NFL mock draft from Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Reid has the Titans taking Peter Skronski with the 11th pick. There is debate about whether he is a tackle or guard in the NFL. I don’t care as much about that as the fact that this pick was made with Paris Johnson, Jr. still on the board. Reid says that his because the Titans signed Andre Dillard to play left tackle. As mentioned above, that shouldn’t keep them from taking a really talented left tackle if he is there. Johnson is that guy.

The second-round pick was Jalin Hyatt. It is unlikely that Hyatt is still on the board at pick 41, but if he is, the Titans should sprint to the podium to turn in the card. He would give them exactly what they need more of on this team - speed.

In the third round, Reid has them taking Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State. I won’t pretend to be an expert on Reid. If he can help keep them from bringing back Geoff Swaim, sign me up.

Here is how the rest of the draft played out for the Titans:

Round 5: Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

Round 6: Alec Austin, CB, Oregon St.

Round 7: Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Our friend Zach Lyons, who has really dug into this stuff, gave some good thoughts on this haul for the Titans: