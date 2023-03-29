Could the Titans bring back Randy Bullock?

Could the Tennessee Titans and Randy Bullock have a reunion in 2023?

Well, according to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, the door isn’t closed on bringing the 33-year-old veteran back to Nashville.

Vrabel spoke at the NFL Owners Meetings and had this to say about the kicking position and possibly bringing Bullock back, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

”I would anticipate us adding another kicker. I am not closing the door on bringing Randy (Bullock) back either. We have to provide some competition there and everywhere else.”

The Titans let Bullock go this offseason as a cost-saving measure with his release opening up $2M in cap space, but it seems like the Titans could potentially bring Bullock back to compete with 2022 UDFA Caleb Shudak out of Iowa.

Most Titans fans expected a kicker competition with Shudak only kicking in one game last year, where he hit 3-4 field goals against the Bengals and converted his lone extra-point attempt.

The Titans have been in need of a kicker who can connect from longer distances though, which has been the weakness with Bullock. Shudak showed some of that potential in his college career at Iowa, but the longest field goal he hit against Cincinnati was 38 yards.

Bullock’s time in Tennessee was solid. In two seasons, he was 43-51 on field goal attempts, with the longest being 51 yards.

Other free agent kickers could also be possible targets to come in and compete for the job, including Robbie Gould and former Titan Ryan Succop.

The Titans could also look to this draft at a guy like Jake Moody out of Michigan, Chad Ryland out of Maryland, or Christopher Dunn out of NC State.

It’s almost guaranteed another kicker will compete with Shudak for the job, but we’ll have to see where that competition comes from. However, it seems like we shouldn't totally count out the possibility of Bullock kicking field goals in Nissan Stadium next year.