Tennessee Titans 3-round Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is approximately one month away. The Tennessee Titans own the No. 11 overall selection. We’ll frequently be running Mock drafts until the draft officially arrives. We’re starting with a three-round mock using The Draft Network’s recently updated Mock Draft Machine. We’ll expand to further rounds in the coming days/weeks.

Round 1 (No. 11 overall) - Paris Johnson Jr. OT, Ohio State

I believe Ran Carthon’s comments about an offensive tackle indicates the Titans are still leaning towards that direction despite signing Andre Dillard to a three-year bridge-type contract. Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. has been a frequent choice for the Titans in mock drafts. I believe Johnson will be Tennessee’s selection if he remains on the board.

Johnson is an easy athlete with terrific movement skills. A training camp battle between Johnson and Dillard would be fascinating. Mike Vrabel would appreciate an opportunity to work alongside a top-tier Buckeye.

Paris Johnson Jr’s career in pass protection:



♦️ 925 Pass Block Snaps

♦️ 1 QB Hit Allowed pic.twitter.com/D3szcv44uY — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 22, 2023

Round 2 (No. 42 overall) - Cedric Tillman WR, Tennessee

A local product of the Tennessee Volunteers, I’m a massive Cedric Tillman fan. I believe he’s the most underrated receiver in April’s draft. Tillman is a big-bodied, 6-foot-3, 213 pound boundary receiver that possesses every trait necessary to develop into a dominant weapon.

Tillman was overshadowed by Jalin Hyatt in 2022, hence his underrated status. When healthy in 2021, Tillman produced a 1,000-yard receiving campaign. Tillman was outstanding at the NFL Scouting Combine, having leaped a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad jump.

Cedric Tillman is the forgotten man of this WR class



6'3/215, can win deep but also uses his frame to shield DBs in short/intermediate area



Has had monster games against high level of competition (went for 7/152/1 against Alabama in 2021)



TD vs. Cam Smith this year ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/102YKh6G15 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 16, 2023

Round 3 (No. 73 overall) - Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL, Alabama

Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr. is another massively underrated prospect. Ekiyor was excellent at this year’s Senior Bowl, proving that he could play all three interior positions. Ekiyor has appeared in more than 40 games for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban personally called Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl and recommended that Ekiyor play some center in Mobile. If drafted by the Titans, Ekiyor could push Aaron Brewer for the team’s starting center job. He could also start at left guard, assuming Brewer is Ben Jones’ replacement.