Tennessee Titans hosting QB Anthony Richardson on private visit

The Tennessee Titans will host Florida Gators quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson on a private Top-30 visit, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Richardson is a premier quarterback prospects that’s expected to be drafted within the first five selections. Could the Titans trade up to draft Richardson?

Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources.



Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023

Richardson put forth an all-time athletic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. A physically imposing prospect, Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds with 10.25-inch hands in Indianapolis. Richardson then ran the 40 yard dash in 4.43 seconds with a 1.53 10-yard split. Richardson also historically leaped a 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 inch broad jump.

If the Titans possess legitimate interest in selecting Richardson, they may have to execute a trade-up to No. 3 overall with the Arizona Cardinals. Getting in front of the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall) would be important. New Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has maintained an excellent relationship with the Titans.

Including Richardson’s visit, the Titans have now spent considerable time with all four top quarterback prospects. The organization traveled in bunches to the Pro Day’s of C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Bryce Young. When asked about Ryan Tannehill during Monday’s league-wide ownership meetings, head coach Mike Vrabel refused to commit to “any player being on the roster in September.”

The Titans are doing an extensive amount of homework on this year’s quarterback class.