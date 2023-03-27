Lamar Jackson requests trade from Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson posted on Twitter earlier today that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. This shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Jackson and the Ravens have been working on a contract for a while now and haven’t been able to agree to anything. This is the logical next step.

The Ravens seem to be content with letting the rest of the league do their negotiating with Jackson for them. It has been out there that he wants a fully-guaranteed contract like the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. I still can’t believe the Browns gave Watson that contract.

Oddsmakers on where Jackson will play next year keep putting the Tennessee Titans at the top of most likely destinations. I don’t see it happening. It is going to take at least two first round picks to get Jackson, not to mention the contract. The link between Jackson and the Titans seems to be nothing more than the fact that the Titans need a quarterback. I haven’t seen any reporting saying the Titans have even kicked the tires.