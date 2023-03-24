Tennessee Titans hold pre-draft meetings with pair of offensive linemen

The Tennessee Titans recently held pre-draft meetings with Utah offensive tackle Braeden Daniels and Arkansas Pine-Bluff offensive tackle Mark Evans II, sources confirmed to Music City Miracles. The Titans had a formal interview with Daniels at the NFL Scouting Combine. New offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling oversaw a virtual meeting with Evans.

Daniels is an experienced and versatile linemen. Daniels was an outstanding performer at the NFL Scouting Combine. Daniels ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.99 seconds with a 1.71 10-yard split. Daniels’ explosion was also on display via a 30.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-1 broad jump.

Daniels is an excellent fit for Tennessee’s zone-based offensive scheme. Utah’s offense featured plenty of familiar zone-based concepts. Daniels is the type of athlete that thrives when executing outside zone concepts.

The majority of Daniels’ collegiate experience occurred at offensive tackle. Daniels also played left guard on occasion. Daniels is projected to kick inside to the interior due to frame concerns (294 pounds). The Titans have a clear-and-obvious requirement at guard.

Evans was a four-year starter at left tackle for Arkansas Pine-Bluff, which is one of the most impressive HBCU programs in the nation. Evans was named First-Team All-SWAC in 2022. Evans also played guard and center at the East-West Shrine Bowl, giving him intriguing five-position versatility. Evans didn’t enjoy a strong showing at the combine, and is expected to play guard/center in the NFL.