Austin Hooper signs with Las Vegas Raiders, additional pass-catching options starting to disappear

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper, according to multiple reports. Hooper previously visited the Raiders and now has agreed to a one-year contract. The Titans have a major need at tight end.

Breaking: Austin Hooper is signing 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source tells @theScore.



The two-time Pro Bowl TE will be a pivotal part of Josh McDaniels’ offense, alongside new QB Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/2ZEJ52RsYw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Hooper was never expected to return to Tennessee, but this confirms it. Hooper failed to meet expectations as a Titan despite signing a one-year lucrative contract ahead of the 2022 season. Hooper failed to reach 50 receptions, 500-plus receiving yards, and/or four touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo is now the lone notable tight end under contract with the Titans. Veteran tight end Geoff Swaim is also an unrestricted free agent. Okonkwo is ready to step into a larger role, but new Titans general manager Ran Carthon must acquire two tight ends through free agency and via the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans are also still looking for wide receivers to play alongside Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips. On Thursday, the New York Jets traded wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. Moore was once a popular mock-draft target for the Titans. The Jets also signed Mecole Hardman, who was one of the best remaining receivers on the market.

The Titans are quickly running out of options.