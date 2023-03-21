Dennis Daley signs with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Tennessee Titans left tackle Dennis Daley, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals are giving Daley a two-year contract. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was with the Titans last season.

The Cardinals have signed OL Dennis Daley to a 2-year contract. He started 16 games for the Titans last season at LT. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2023

Daley struggled mightily for the Titans in 2022. He gave up a league-high 12.0 sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Daley was also whistled for seven penalties and was credited with allowing a league-high 52 pressures. Daley started appeared in 16 regular-season games with 15 starts after Taylor Lewan suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2.

The Titans were never going to re-sign Daley. New general manager Ran Carthon added Andre Dillard in unrestricted free agency, who will presumably start at left tackle. The Titans have also been connected to Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski and Paris Johnson Jr. throughout the pre-draft process.

Daley will presumably back up D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum at left and right tackle respectively. Daley could also play right guard, where Will Hernandez is currently a starter.

Ossenfort is opting for familiarity by signing Daley.