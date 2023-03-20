 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joshua Dobbs and Lonnie Johnson Jr. officially depart Tennessee Titans in free agency

The Titans waved goodbye to two players on Monday evening

By Justin Melo
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans lost a pair of 2022 contributors on Monday evening. Free-agent quarterback Joshua Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns. Elsewhere, defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Dobbs wrote a heartwarming story with the Titans close to the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. In two starts, Dobbs completed 40-of-68 (58.8%) passing attempts for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Titans fans largely wanted to see Dobbs re-signed to backup Ryan Tannehill in 2023. Dobbs is receiving a one-year contract worth a fully-guaranteed $2 million from the Browns.

Malik Willis now has a stranglehold on Tennessee’s backup quarterback job. Dobbs will encounter less competition in Cleveland than he would in Tennessee. Perhaps that appealed to Dobbs, even if the Titans attempted to retain his services.

Johnson appeared in 12 contests for the Titans. He recorded 11 tackles as a reserve safety/special teams player. Johnson played 122 snaps in coverage and allowed a passer rating of 152.1, and 15.3 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

