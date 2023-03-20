Joshua Dobbs and Lonnie Johnson Jr. officially depart Tennessee Titans in free agency

The Tennessee Titans lost a pair of 2022 contributors on Monday evening. Free-agent quarterback Joshua Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns. Elsewhere, defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Browns are signing QB Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal worth $2 million fully guaranteed, per source. A reunion after Dobbs got his chance to start in Tennessee. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2023

Dobbs wrote a heartwarming story with the Titans close to the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. In two starts, Dobbs completed 40-of-68 (58.8%) passing attempts for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Titans fans largely wanted to see Dobbs re-signed to backup Ryan Tannehill in 2023. Dobbs is receiving a one-year contract worth a fully-guaranteed $2 million from the Browns.

Malik Willis now has a stranglehold on Tennessee’s backup quarterback job. Dobbs will encounter less competition in Cleveland than he would in Tennessee. Perhaps that appealed to Dobbs, even if the Titans attempted to retain his services.

FA DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the #Saints, sources tell @theScore.



In seven starts for the #Texans in 2021, Johnson had 3 INTs and 6 PBUs. The versatile CB/Safety is a former 2nd-round pick, who I’m told had three different suitors in free agency. pic.twitter.com/gdmrKu0CqY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2023

Johnson appeared in 12 contests for the Titans. He recorded 11 tackles as a reserve safety/special teams player. Johnson played 122 snaps in coverage and allowed a passer rating of 152.1, and 15.3 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.