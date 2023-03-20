Tennessee Titans sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, according to multiple reports. It’s a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. Murphy-Bunting adds some much-needed veteran depth to the cornerback position.

Still just 25 years old, SMB won a Super Bowl with the #Bucs. He notched 1 INT, 1 FF and 6 PBUs during Tampa Bay's last four games of 2022.

Murphy-Bunting joins a cornerback room that has plenty to prove in 2023. The Titans allowed a league-high 274.8 passing yards per contest in 2022. Kristian Fulton is entering a contract season and has been plagued by the same injury woes the caused the Titans to allow Nate Davis and David Long Jr. to sign elsewhere. Roger McCreary will be a sophomore that took his bumps as a rookie. Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden experienced lost campaigns due to injury. Farley isn’t guaranteed to be on the roster. Murphy-Bunting could start opposite Fulton on the boundary.

The No. 39 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murphy-Bunting enjoyed a career-best campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Murphy-Bunting allowed just 22 receptions on 40 targets, per Pro Football Focus. Murphy-Bunting allowed a measly 7.8 yards per catch, and opposing quarterbacks “enjoyed” a disappointing quarterback rating of 78.2 when attempting throws in his direction. Murphy-Bunting earned a coverage grade of 80.9 from PFF as a result.