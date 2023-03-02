Evan Engram expected to get the franchise tag from Jaguars

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram if the two sides cannot agree on a long-term deal. The franchise tag would pay Engram $11.345 million in 2023. He had 73 catches for 766 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2022. You might remember his game against the Titans when he had 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars have done a good job of putting weapons around Trevor Lawrence. While I still feel that the Jags will find a way to screw up Lawrence, they have made some smart decisions in the last couple of offseasons. I certainly don’t love that.

Jacksonville also has Calvin Ridley on their roster. The NFL has not reinstated him from his gambling suspension yet, but if they do, the Jags are going to have quite the stable of weapons.

Engram seemed to finally come into his own last year. He had been highly touted since the New York Giants drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft. 2023 marked his career high in receptions and receiving yards.