Jalen Carter returns to NFL combine

Jalen Carter left the 2023 NFL scouting combine yesterday when it was announced that a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday this morning. This morning Adam Schefter is reporting that Carter has returned to the combine and will complete the activities he was scheduled to take part in:

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is back at the combine in Indianapolis to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2023

Setting aside the tragic events of that night, it is probably a good move for his NFL career to be back in Indianapolis - if he has been coached properly. Teams would much rather hear his version of the events from that night than the backchannel information they would get otherwise.

It is hard to say how much this will affect his draft stock. He was most likely going to be a top three pick before this news broke - possibly the first non-quarterback taken. Will that still be the case? That will depend on how the legal process plays out between now and then and how satisfied teams are with what they hear from him this week.