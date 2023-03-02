Quentin Johnston, O’Cyrus Torrence and more meet with Tennessee Titans at NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. On Wednesday, we wrote about the Tennessee Titans meeting with Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Byron Young and Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV. The Titans will also meet formally with Florida Gators offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence and TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston on Thursday, per myself (Torrence) and Aaron Wilson (Johnston).

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has formal interviews at the NFL Combine with #Titans, #Ravens, #Eagles, #Jaguars and #Cowboys, per source.



Torrence was excellent at the @seniorbowl and has HIGH 1st-round potential. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

The Titans own the No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnston could be a target. The Titans have a sizable need at wide receiver. The loss of A.J. Brown still stings. Robert Woods was released. The Titans can’t possibly enter the 2023 campaign with a trio of Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips at receiver.

Johnston is a 6-foot-4, 212 pound (approximate) physical specimen at receiver. Johnston is expected to run in the 4.3’s at the NFL Scouting Combine. Johnston was dominant throughout 2022, recording 60 receptions for 1,069 yards, 17.8 yards per catch and six touchdowns.

Torrence didn’t allow a single sack throughout his collegiate career. Torrence possesses terrific mass and strength but is expected to weigh in lighter at the combine than most anticipate. Torrence participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, where he proved he has the movement skills necessary to be a universal scheme fit. Torrence has plug-and-play qualities at guard, where the Titans have one, maybe two holes.

The Titans also met informally with Oregon Ducks outside linebacker D.J. Johnson, per Oregonian Sports.

Johnson said he’s had formal interviews with Kansas City and the Indianapolis Colts and informal interviews with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans while at the combine https://t.co/LRpup8884y — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) March 1, 2023

Johnson recorded career-highs in tackles (39), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (6.0) in 2022. Johnson also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. Johnson’s collegiate career was a curious one. He once made a position switch to tight end before switching back to defense. Johnson possesses outstanding size and athleticism. Johnson flashes first-step explosiveness as a pass rusher.