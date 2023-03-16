Tennessee Titans re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine wanted to test the free agent market. That test didn’t last long. He has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal to return to the Tennessee Titans today. He had 25 catches for 397 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

I have said it before, NWI as your #4 receiver isn’t a bad thing. He has shown the ability to make plays at times. The problem for the Titans is he’s never really been any lower than third on the depth chart. That’s a problem in today’s NFL.

The Titans still need help at receiver. There isn’t a lot currently on the free agent market. Their best bet will be to hit on a guy on day two of the draft or trade for someone before the draft. Hey, they traded a stud away on draft night last year. Maybe they can trade for a stud on draft night this year.