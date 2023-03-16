Titans roster needs after first days of NFL free agency

We have officially been in the 2023 NFL league year for under 24 hours, but we are days into free agency with the 2+ days of the negotiation period. Ran Carthon and the Tennessee Titans were pretty quiet on day 1, but they have made a flurry of moves sense. Actually, the moves for the Titans started before free agency when they released Taylor Lewan, Zach Cunningham, Robert Woods, Randy Bullock, and Ben Jones. They officially released Bud Dupree today.

In addition to the guys that were cut, they lost David Long, Jr. in free agency to the Miami Dolphins. They also lost Nate Davis and DeMarcus Walker to the Chicago Bears. All of those guys were solid contributors to the 2022 Titans when healthy. Of course, like with all of the 2022 Titans, the “when healthy” is the big part of that sentence.

The Titans have signed OL Andre Dillard, LB Luke Gifford, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Daniel Brunskill, and EDGE Arden Key. They also placed a second-round tender on Teair Tart and Aaron Brewer as well as an exclusive rights tender on Naquan Jones.

Carthon has done well through the first few days here. You should feel pretty good about where the offensive line is - especially if they take an offensive tackle with the 11th pick. A line that includes a first-round pick and Nicholas Petit-Frere at the tackles, Dillard and Brunskill at the guards, and Brewer at center would be a huge upgrade from last year.

The defense should be solid with the additions of Al-Shaair and Key. They still need another rotational piece at EDGE, but the defense will most likely be the strength of this team in 2023.

The biggest need they have at this point is at wide receiver. They have zero experience at the position at this point. The problem is that the free agent class is pretty weak. It’s not a great draft class either. The Titans need a receiver in April for the 25th straight year.

They still have about $15 million in salary cap room to fill the remaining holes.