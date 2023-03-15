How will the Tennessee Titans address the wide receiver position in free agency?

It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans wide receiver group struggled during the 2022 season.

Following the AJ Brown trade, the group was led by rookie Treylon Burks and veteran Robert Woods, who was coming off an ACL injury and the results were underwhelming at best.

Woods was the team’s leading receiver with 53 catches for 527 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Burks showed some promise when healthy, but only played in 11 games. In that time, he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown.

So far in the offseason, the Titans cut Woods in order to clear up cap room and also are not planning on bringing back Nick Westbrook-Ikinhe in an interesting move that could signal a change in philosophy for the position, leaving Burks and fellow second-year receiver Kyle Phillips as the top receiving options going into next season, along with Racey McMath.

Many, like myself, think Burks is set up for a breakout second season if he stays healthy and Phillips should be more productive so long as he stays healthy, but the Titans should probably look to address the position through both free agency and the draft.

In free agency, who could the Titans add?

Some options are already off the board. Guys like Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, and Juju Smith-Schuster have already been reported to sign with other teams.

Several options still exist in what is viewed as a less-than-stellar free agent receiver class.

Guys like DJ Chark, Mack Hollins, Trent Sherfield, Parris Campbell, Mecole Hardman, Darius Slayton, and Adam Thielen are all possible options for the Titans to add a veteran presence or two to the receiver room.

Someone like Campbell could fit what the Titans are looking for as they look to get faster at the position. Campbell had a strong year in 2022 with 623 receiving yards and is one of the faster receivers in the league.

There is also some talk that Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy could be available via trade, although some reports are that Denver’s asking price for Jeudy is a first-round pick making it unlikely the Titans would make that deal with several other spots to fill.

I would expect the Titans to look to add at least one and maybe two wide receivers in free agency. It will be interesting to see how they approach addressing the position this offseason.