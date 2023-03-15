 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Brewer, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones tendered by Tennessee Titans

The Titans are attempting to keep a trio of their own. Let’s examine.

By Justin Melo
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans placed second-round tenders on restricted free agents Teair Tart and Aaron Brewer on Wednesday, the team confirmed via their official team website. Titans general manager Ran Carthon also placed a tender on exclusive rights free agent Naquan Jones. It was reported on Tuesday that the Titans didn’t tender wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans will retain the right to match any offer sheet Tart or Brewer signs. If the Titans were to decide against matching the offer, they’d receive a second-round selection in exchange for Brewer or Tart. If signed, the second-round tender would pay Tart and/or Brewer $4.304 million in 2023.

Brewer appears to be in the organization’s offensive line plans, either as their center or left guard. Brewer could replace Ben Jones at center. Brewer has long been viewed as an ideal center do to his undersized nature. New additions Daniel Brunskill and Andre Dillard are expected to start at right guard and left tackle respectively.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State with less than three accrued seasons, Jones is eligible for a one-year contract. Jones played out the 2022 campaign on an expiring contract. Jones is expected to compete for a 53-man roster spot throughout training camp.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...