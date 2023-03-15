Could the Tennessee Titans cut Kevin Byard?

So I am just over here enjoying my day and then I see this tweet from Zach Lyons:

On the latest GM Shuffle, Mike Lombardi mentioned #Titans Safety Kevin Byard when discussing the DB market:



“Kevin Byard, he’s really a good player, they’re trying to get him to take a pay cut. If he doesn’t take a pay cut they’re gonna cut him.”



:https://t.co/dU5tApyCTl — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) March 15, 2023

The first thing that pops into my head is:

The Tennessee Titans have made a lot of cuts this offseason. I was on board with every single one of them to this point. I would not be on board with Kevin Byard getting cut. It just doesn’t make any sense.

First off, a pre-June 1 cut of Byard only saves you roughly $6 million against the cap and leaves $13.6 million in dead cap. You take that kind of cut for a guy that isn’t playing well or is a problem in the locker room, but Byard played well in 2022 and might be the best leader on the team.

Secondly, they already have so many holes to fill. Why create one more now just to save that much money? What do you even need the money for at this point?

Thirdly, his contract becomes a lot easier to get out of next year when a release saves you $9.7 million and carries $8.1 million in dead cap.

Here’s to hoping Byard either agrees to re-do his contract or that Lombardi got bad information.