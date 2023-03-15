 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans have “strong interest” in Denzel Perryman

Ran Carthon is wasting no time rebuilding the Tennessee Titans ILB room in free agency

By Jimmy Morris
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have “strong interest” in Las Vegas Raiders ILB Denzel Perryman. Wilson mentions the Houston Texans have similar interest in Perryman - who was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. Perryman is currently recovering from labrum surgery but is expected to be cleared by April.

Inside linebacker is a position that has really been targeted by Ran Carthon. The team has already signed Luke Gifford and Azeez Al-Shaair - though Gifford will most likely be mainly a special teamer. Carthon also let David Long, Jr. go without much of a fight considering he signed a 2-year $11 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. These guys are sure to be competition for Monty Rice.

Perryman was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. He was credited with 102 solo tackles that season while with the Raiders. He was a second round pick by the then San Diego Chargers back in 2015.

