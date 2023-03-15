NFL free agency day 3 news and rumors

[UPDATE 2:00 PM] - The New England Patriots are signing JuJu Smith-Schuster.

[UPDATE 12:30 PM] - Aaron Rodgers confirms he wants to play for the New York Jets. I can’t wait to do this until next year!

[UPDATE 10:02 AM] - The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly releasing Darius Slay.

Today at 3 PM central all of these signings that have been reported over the last two days can officially become official because that is when the 2023 NFL league year officially opens. You will also likely see the release of Bud Dupree become official sometime this afternoon/evening as well. The opening of the league year is less crazy now that they have the two day negotiation period, but there are always a few surprises that pop up when it officially opens.

Ran Carthon and the Tennessee Titans were busy yesterday. After people were panicking on day one because he wasn’t throwing a ton of money at a right tackle or an offensive guard, Carthon spent day two singing some solid players that will help this team in places where they really needed help. Yesterday’s reported signing included:

They could still use another offensive lineman and desperately need some depth/veteran leadership at wide receiver.

Stay tuned here today for all of the rumors and news that pop up throughout the day.